SAGRAVES, Ron V.



67, of Arcanum, OH, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.



He had many passions, but most revolved around four wheels. He loved cars, drag racing, NASCAR and Corvettes. He was an original member of the Rat Pack Car Club in Dayton since 1974.



Service will be at 3 PM on Dec. 4, 2021, at Tribute Funeral Homes Greenville, OH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes, to help offset Ronald's final expenses.



