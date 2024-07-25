Sakal, Jeffrey

Sakal, Jeffrey D

Sakal, Jeffrey D. age 84 of Vandalia, passed away Monday July 22, 2024. Jeff is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon. He is survived by his daughter Jenny (Mitchell) Powers, son Jeff (Sandy) Sakal; 4 grandchildren Lindsey Sakal, Chelsey(Ben) Mosier, Miles Powers and Austin Powers; sister Peggy Chambliss; great grandchildren Hudson and Emersyn. A visitation for friends and family will be held 12-1pm Friday July 26, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. A service will begin immediately after the visitation. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Jeff's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

