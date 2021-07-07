dayton-daily-news logo
SALCIDO, Teresa

SALCIDO, Teresa Lillian

Age 76, of Katy, Texas, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Houston Methodist West Hospital. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Manuel A. and Lillian A. (Stitzel) Salcido. She was employed as a customer service representative for Academy. She is survived by two sons, Antonio Bjarnason, Houston, Texas, and Michael Bjanason, Waller, Texas; and grandchildren Amber Rachelle Bjarnason, Shane Hunter Bjarnason, Caris Elaina Bjarnason. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at 12:30 p.m. Online condolences are available at


Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

