Salerno, Francesco

SALERNO, M.D. FACS, Francesco M. "Frank"



Of Washington Township, OH. Frank was born in Palermo, Italy, 93 years ago and came to the United States in 1952 after graduating from the University of Palermo Medical School. He was proud to become a U.S. Citizen in 1962. Frank was a



Urologist in private practice for 17 years in Dayton, and also worked for the Veterans Administration. Frank was a Commander in the U.S. Navy and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. While in training in New York, he met his wife of 65 years, Dorothea. In addition to Dorothea, he leaves his children Andrea, Laura and Mario; Grandchildren Paul and Sara; Great-grandchildren Andrew and Ethan, and his beloved cat Sweet Pea. He had the good fortune to be the youngest of 8 children in a very close family; he also leaves



behind nieces and nephews in Palermo, Italy. Frank loved to travel, garden, and also appreciated art and classical music. Frank had a kind heart and loved his family. Internment at Woodland Cemetery. Services on Friday, May 20, at 3pm, Woodland Cemetery Lookout Tower. In case of inclement weather, service may be rescheduled.


