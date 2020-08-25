X

SALMONS, Jerry

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SALMONS, Jr., Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Salmons, Jr., passed away August 21, 2020, in Dayton, OH. He was born May 16, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry is survived by his parents, Jerry Salmons, Sr. and Peggy Stollger; his siblings, Tammy (Donald) Stepp, Steve (Tonya) Salmons, and Greg Salmons; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A service to honor Jerry's memory will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2-4 PM at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

W E Lusain Funeral Home

2455 Stanley Ave

Dayton, OH

45404

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.