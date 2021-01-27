SALSER, Ruthanne



Ruthanne Salser , 80, of Cullman, AL, passed away on January 8, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Ruthanne was born on July 6, 1940, to Oscar and Ruth Martin in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating valedictorian from Greenon High School in 1958, she studied at Springfield Community Hospital School of Nursing. Again, she was valedictorian of her class. She worked as assistant to the head of the department of nursing at the hospital and as a registered nurse her entire



career. In 1962 she married Spencer Salser, going on to have 3 children: Lorelei, Lynne, and Douglas. They divorced in 1995. Ruthanne was predeceased by her grandparents Charles and Mabel Ebright, her parents Oscar and Ruth Martin, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children, her former husband, 3 grandchildren, and a brother. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. Her remains will be



interred at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

