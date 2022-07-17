SALYERS,



Annette Yvonne



Annette Yvonne Salyers, 60, of Springfield, went home to God July 14, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1961, the daughter of Patricia (Tarbutton) Jordan and James (Frances) Kyle. Survivors include her husband of 33 years; Walter Salyers, five children; Amy Pollard, Wendy Pollard, Jerry (Evy) Salters, Ben (Tiffany) Salyers, Terri (Sam) Suttles, two sisters; Belinda Jones "Kitten", Sam Jannett, thirteen grandchildren; Brandon, Tara (Kyle), Tiffany, Lonnie, Patti, Carson, Sondra, Laney, Walter, Willow, Samantha, Jude, Lincoln, one great grandson; Junior, lifelong best friend; Sis and many special nieces and nephews. She served the Lord at Victory Faith Center. She enjoyed feeding the homeless, playing bingo, going fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Annette's family would like to give special thanks to; C. & S. Tree Service, Arbor Care Tree Service, Don's Tree Experts, Suttles Tree Care and Victory Faith Center. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the Victory Faith Center, 424 South Fountain Ave. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the church with Pastors Pauline Hamblin and Carla Laux officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

