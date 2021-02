SALYERS, Pearl



Pearl Salyers was a loving mother of 7 children, Susan Eblin (Omaha, Nebraska), Donald Lee Smith (Maryville, Tennessee), Richard Smith (Cedar City, Utah), Cathy Solenberg (Indianapolis, Indiana), Peter Salyers (Heaven), Melinda Richie



(Marion, Indiana), and her



favorite, Dan Salyers (Springfield, Ohio), I have a witness! Grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In Pearl's eye, family was all that matters.



Survived by brother, AL McCaughan (Nevada). She was



preceded in death by William McCaughan (Father), Cora



Roberts (mother), Donald Salyers (husband), Kevin Smith (grandson), and Peter Salyers (son). Time to spread your wings and fly...