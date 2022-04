Ned & Jo Sammons





Ned & Jo met 65 years agotoday at the Sunrey Cocktail Loung on April 1, 1957. They both married the next year onFebruary 12, 1958. They had 3 children: Diana, Bobbie, and David. They endured many of life's ups and downs but their Love kept them together. They were able to Celebrate their 59th Wedding Anniversary. Now they are both with our Lord and Father inHeaven. Thank you both for your hard work and dedication to the family.



Love Always, David