Sample, Mary Jane



age 95, "The Esteemed Family Matriarch and Historian," (lovingly referred to by her Grand/Great/Great-Great Grandchildren as "Granny"), was born October 26, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio. She transitioned peacefully from her earthly existence to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2024. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, three devoted sons, Emmett P. Folley, William L. Tanner (Michelle) and Eddie B. Sample Jr. (Rachelle); three daughters, Renee' K. Tanner, Deanna Tanner and Marcella Sample; step-sister, Amy Seals-Smith (Demetrius), and a host of Grand/Great/Great-Great Grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Mary Jane was a loving/dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was also a remarkable Christian woman who accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Mount Enon Baptist Church and later in life became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where her mother worshipped. Her life was a testament to love, compassion and selflessness. She is joined in rest by her mother, Mrs. Will Lenner Smith; father, Mr. Garfield Seals and step-mother, Mrs. Ora Seals; two brothers, Mr. Edward H. Seals and Mr. Michael Seals, one sister, Mrs. Fay C. Johnson; two sons, Mr. Eldon C. Tanner, Jr. and Willis J. Sample. The family would like to thank Siena Woods Care Center and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care for the Love and Care they provided the family throughout her stay. Funeral service 11:00am, Monday, November 18, 2024 at Woodlawn Indoor Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends 10:00am-11:00am. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



