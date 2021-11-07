SAMPLES, Catherine E. Clemmons



Aged 95, passed peacefully at home on November 4, 2021, with loved ones close by.



She was the daughter of the late Alma and Herman Betschowa of Fairfield, born in Cincinnati on January 21, 1926. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels High School,



former employee of Mosier Safe Company, and Fairfield Community Volunteer.



In November 1955, Cathy married Leslie Clemmons, a widower with young children, and became a full time homemaker /mother of seven on a farm in Indiana. Leslie died in 1994, and in 1999 Cathy married Howard Samples, her neighbor and



fellow Church member, with whom she enjoyed 22 years of travel and peaceful life. She was an accepting, non judgmental, and forgiving Christian Lady.



Cathy is survived by her husband Howard, her sister Fran Catanzaro Cross, her children Ted Clemmons, Phyllis Isaacs, Bonnie (John) Tromans, Linda Lockee, Trish Clemmons, John (Sharon) Clemmons, and Donna (Hays) McCollum-Cummins, 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Leslie, she was preceded in death by her brother Bill Mullinger, beloved daughter-in-law Linda Clemmons, grandchildren Tim Clemmons, Jim Clemmons, and Christa Clemmons, son-in-law Hoyt Lockee, and daughter-in-law Sandy Clemmons. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, with Rev. Orville Jones, officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial



Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Meghann and Jamie of Queen City Hospice for their compassionate care of Catherine.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com