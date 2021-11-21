SANDAGER, Joan Marie Wold Ranta



Age 90, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on November 13, 2021. She is survived by her three children: Cheryl (Mac) Bronson; Diane (Joe) Cartolano; and Kevin (Karen) Ranta; eight grandchildren: Evan (Kelly), Eric (Melinda), Andrew, Brooke, Isabella (Abel), Madison, Kylie Jo and Josie; and four great-grandchildren: Sutton, Ansel, Hughes and Sterling. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and husbands, Joseph Ranta and Arnold Sandager. Visitation will be Sunday, November 28 from 3:00 PM -5:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home: 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 29 at 11:00 am at Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church: 4417 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio 45440. If you would like, please wear something BLUE to honor Joanne with her favorite color. Joanne loved animals, so in lieu of customary remembrances the family requests, with gratitude, that



memorial contributions be directed to SICSA of Dayton at,



https://www.sicsa.org/give. Joanne's joyful presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. For full obituary and to leave condolences, visit: www.routsong.com.

