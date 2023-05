SANDERS, Jeffrey S.



55, departed this life Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Service to follow at 12 PM. Interment and Military Honors, 9 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Dayton National Cemetery.



