SANDERS, Sr., Mark A.



66, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the OSU Medical



Center.



Mark was born 12-10-1954, in Gettysburg, PA, to the late



Lawrence Joseph Blaine and Dorothy A. (Lagore) Sanders, Sr. On December 11, 2000, in



Dayton he married Connie S. Kinney, who survives.



Mark retired after 21 years of honorable service from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant. During his time in the service he played fast pitch men's softball while stationed in Korea. He also worked at the Pentagon and the Defense Intelligence Agency creating



computer and program software. Mark later retired from the Springfield post office after 20 years. Mark umpired for several years in various leagues. Mark was an avid corn hole player, bowler and loved to deer hunt. He loved being a part of the men's group at Vineyard of Northridge in Springfield and the West Liberty First Church of God. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He and his infectious smile that could light up any room will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Sanders; children, Michelle (Tim) Carter, Brock (Jenn) Sanders, Mark A.



(Jacqueline Michelle Valverde) Sanders, Jr., Allie (Chip) Kuhn and Colin (Jessica Mineer) Inglis; 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy (Joe) Bumbaugh, John (Cherlyn) Sanders, Blaine (Deb) Sanders, Jr., Margaret (Mike) Waseilczyk, Kevin (Kathy) Sanders, Cheryl Gochenauer and



Lisa (Mike) Poole; previous wife, Sugin Sanders; many special nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Funeral Service will take place Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.



Online Condolences may be expressed at



www.jenningsfarley.com