SANDERS, Mark Anthony Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in South Lebanon, Ohio. He was born January 12, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio; the son of Snowden Eugene Sanders and Joyce Ann Sanders (Kitchen). He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael D. Sanders. Mark is survived by his daughters, Tabetha Sanders and Harlie Sanders; brothers, Dave Sanders, Darryl Sanders, and Danny Sanders; two grandsons and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Generations Church, located at 632 S. Main St., Franklin, OH 45005 with pastor Jamey Johnson officiating.

