SANDERS (Ward),



Phyllis Jane



Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. She girded her loins with strength and strengthened her arms. She is not afraid of the snow for her household: for all her household are clothed with scarlet. Her children arise up and call her blessed. Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain; but a woman that fears the LORD, she shall be praised.



Phyllis Jane (Ward) Sanders, born July 16, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away quietly after a short illness, May 20, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio, where she resided. Phyllis was one of five children born to Morgan and Vera Ward. Phyllis was a long-standing member of Freedom Hill Baptist Church, under the Pastoral care of Rev. Terry Hill.



She married John Sanders Jr. on August 6, 1949. Their union produced three sons Ronald Sanders, Phillip Sanders (Denise Hardin), John Sanders, and three daughters, Kathleen Gilbert (Audrey Gilyard "Micky"), Carolynn Head and Serena Sanders.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Elizabeth Miller, father, Morgan Ward Sr.; brothers, Morgan Ward, Jr., Meredith Ward and Donald Ward. She is survived by her youngest brother Michael Ward (Nina); sisters-in-Law Louise Ward (Morgan Jr.), Yalonda Ward (Donald), Germain Smith (Joe), Minister Brenda Thomas (Robert), and brother-in-Law Pastor Gerald Sanders (Verdia). Thirty grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.



Visitation 10 AM, Home going celebration service to follow, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc. 38 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens. MASK ARE REQUIRED.



