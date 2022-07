SANDERS, Ruth



Age 92 of Dayton departed on July 24, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10:30 A.M. Service to follow at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1015 Liscum Drive. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com