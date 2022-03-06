Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SANDERS, Thurman

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SANDERS, Thurman Earl

Age 84, of Kettering, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at AustinTrace Health and

Rehabilitation. He was born May 2, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Elbert and Mary Sanders. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, June Fleck, Donna Zajovits, Dale Sanders, and Joan Meyers. Thurman is survived by his son, Jerry (Dawn) Sanders; daughter, Mary Sanders; former wife, Patricia Bowling; Jesse (Tori) Sturgill and Jerry (Melanie) Sturgill; great-grandchildren, Safira, Charlie, and Oliver; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Thurman was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked at NCR for many years, and retired from Kodak. Per Thurman's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
Schafer, Linda
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top