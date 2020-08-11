SANDIFER, William D. William D. Sandifer, 84, of Monroe, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. Born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, William resided in Ohio prior to moving to East Windsor in 1974, and finally settling in Monroe for the past few years. He graduated from Dayton North Ridge High School in Ohio, and attended Manchester University in Indiana. William honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958 and went on to work as a traveling salesman for Monarch Marking Systems in Ohio for over 40 years. He was a Freemason and in his spare time, enjoyed piloting planes. Predeceased by his parents, William Jefferson and Mattie Lee Sandifer; his brother, Robert Sandifer and his devoted wife of 54 years, Wilma "Billie" (Nichols) Sandifer; he is survived by his beloved daughter, Kara Sandifer of Mercerville, NJ; his loving sister, Linda Marie Humphrey of TX; and caring friend, Ann Thunhorst of East Windsor, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ. William will be laid to rest alongside his late wife at Fairmont Cemetery in Fairmont, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in William's memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. www.saulfuneralhomes.com

