SANDLIN, Grace A.



"Gracie"



Age 98, of Hamilton, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born on January 12, 1924, in Estill County, KY, the daughter of the late Beverly and Lillie (Barker) Alcorn. On August 5, 1950, in Newport, KY, Gracie married her husband of 71 years, Floyd Sandlin. She was a member of Timberhill Baptist Church for 22 years, enjoyed quilting, and loved her nieces, nephews, and church family very much. Gracie is survived by her beloved husband, Floyd; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Daphne Alcorn. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Matt (Lula) Alcorn, Clark (Desi) Alcorn, Mitchell (Karen) Alcorn, Henry (Gracie) Alcorn, Earl Alcorn, Sherman (Blanche) Alcorn, Wilse (Bettye) Alcorn, Sarah (Wilson) Chaney, and Miranda Alcorn. A special thank you to Pastor Scott and Jodi Miller for their love, friendship, and guidance over the years, and to the special people who cared for Gracie in the last weeks of her life. A Visitation will be held from 10:30am until 11:30am on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Timberhill Baptist Church, 144 Timber Hill Drive,



Hamilton, OH 45013. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am on Monday at the church with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gracie's name to Timberhill Baptist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at



