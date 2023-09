Sands, Dorothylou



Former Dayton resident, Dorothylou Sands passed away quietly in Los Angeles on July 13, 2023. She will be interred at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45418 on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00am.



