X

SANDS, Scottie

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SANDS, Scottie

Scottie Sands of Trenton, passed away on 10/21/2020 at 76. Survived by wife of 53 years Dianne. Daughter Linette (Brent) Graham. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 pm. Services to follow at 12:00 pm at the

funeral home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be made to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.