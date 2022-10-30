SANDY, Elizabeth

SANDY (Roser),



Elizabeth Loretta "Betty"



Born February 27, 1939, in Dayton to William and Catherine Roser, Betty Sandy passed away on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at Hearth and Home in Vandalia at 83 years old. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Lawrence and Myra Sandy; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Lawrence Clift; her nephews Larry Jr., Patrick and Billy Clift. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Wayne and her daughter and son-in-law Lori and Colin Gatland along with many additional family members. The family wants to thank Hearth and Home of Vandalia for their care over the last several years and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care. A memorial visitation will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com