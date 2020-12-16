SANFORD,



Eleanor Katherine



Eleanor Katherine Sanford, age 74. Sunrise March 3, 1946, and Sunset December 7, 2020. Public Visitation 5-7:00pm



Friday, December 18, 2020,



Visitation 9:00am and Funeral 10:00am Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Victory Deliverance Church, 1718 Myrtle Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The SANFORD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com.

