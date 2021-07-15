SAPINSLEY, Sylvia Cohen "Syl"



Age 91 formerly of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Syl moved to Cincinnati where she has lived for the last 20 years. Syl was a top selling and award-winning salesperson at Elder-Beerman in Dayton and Macy's in Cincinnati. She took great pride in helping people select just the right outfit. Syl was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Sandy in 1996. She is survived by her three sons, Tom (Deni) of



Cincinnati, Michael (Rachel) of Chicago, and Jeff of Atlanta, six grandsons, Aaron, Zachary, Andrew, Sandy, Ari and Josh, nieces and nephews, and her many lifelong friends in Dayton and Cincinnati. A graveside funeral service will be held on



Friday, 2:00pm at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz



Avenue, Dayton. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH 45405, or to the charity of



your choice. Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, is handling



arrangements.

