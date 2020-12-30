SARGENT, James "J.B."



Age 80, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1940, to Hobart and Mary (Hollon) Sargent in Campton, KY. He was a truck driver for 29 years for United Vanlines and then retired in 2004 after working 16 years with the City of Middletown's street department. He was a devoted husband, dad and papaw and loved to fish, hunt, work on his farm and he was always singing. J.B. is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nola M. (Dulin) Sargent; children, Tonya R. Sargent, Buck (Donna Dulen) Sargent, and Katrina (Wilgus) Sallie; grandchildren, Mark (Kelly) and Joshua (Jessica) Hudson, Cody and



Mason Sargent, Brian (Sarah) Sallie and Summer (Eric)



Bello-Sallie; great-grandchildren, Gage & Kaylee Hudson, Gracie and Annalee Hudson, Landen, Liam Butler, and Paisley Sallie; sisters, Cora (Ed) Luke, Norma Sargent, Bernice (Bob) Whisman, Kathy (Dave) Stephens and Paula (Bill) Terrill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Hobart Sargent; mother and step-father, Mary and Oscar Bryant; brother, Charles Sargent and sisters, Alma



Lovejoy and Helen Long. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Porter & Son Funeral Home in Campton, KY. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Adam Hays officiating. Interment will follow at the family farm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com or



www.porterandsonfd@gmail.com



