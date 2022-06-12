SAUCER, Winfred Olonda (SSG, USA, Retired)



Age 66, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Winfred retired from the U.S. Army after 31 years, 10 months, and 8 days of service. He also retired from UPS after 26 years. Preceded in death by father, Fred Saucer; daughter, Winifred Saucer. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 45 years, Gwendolyn Saucer; mother, Hannah Saucer; son, Fred Saucer; brothers, Lester R. Sr. and Michael Saucer; sisters: twin sister, Charlotte (Robert A. Sr.) Butler, Rhoda Smith, Cherlyn Saucer, Roselyn (Lymorris) Thornton, Patricia (Ron) Pollock; granddaughter, Kailona Ivory; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Graveside service 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 15, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

