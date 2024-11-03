Sauer, John Edward



a proud native of Dayton, Ohio, and esteemed veteran of the Vietnam War, has passed away on October 30, 2024. After graduating from Centerville High School in 1965, Mr. Sauer dutifully served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he devoted over 35 years to Cessna Aircraft, retiring in 2003. A visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral home Centerville chapel (81 N main St) from 10:30am until 11:30am Wednesday November 13, 2024 with a memorial service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the wounded warriors project. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



