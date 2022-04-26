SAUNDERS, Glenna R.



102, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, Apr. 22, 2022. She was born to Clinton & Mamie Harvey on Oct. 21, 1919, in Hinton, West Virginia. Glenna was a member of the Northridge Wesleyan Church in Dayton and had worked for many years at Patterson's Flowers in West Milton. Preceded in death by her husband Orville in 2001; sisters, Elizabeth Lowry, Dorothy



Harmon & Madeline Reed; brothers, John & Jack Harvey; grandson, Brad Saunders; great granddaughter, Madelyn. Survived by her sons, Darrell Saunders (Judy Mallett) and Daymon Saunders (Pat); former daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Carroll; grandchildren, Todd Saunders, Amanda Llewellyn & Jill Ganther; great-grandchildren; Jerimiah, Katlyn, Zion, Olivia, and Miles; great-great-grandchildren; Landen, Xaviar, Stacie, Amy, and Andrew; many nieces, nephews & friends. A visitation will be held at 12-noon, Thursday, Apr. 28, at the Northridge Wesleyan Church, 1842 Neff Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Pastor, Rev. C. Scott Ritz will officiate. Glenna's burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Hinton, WV, at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

