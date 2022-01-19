SAUNDERS,



James Lawrence



81, born on May 18, 1940, passed away peacefully on



January 16, 2022. Jim "Red" was born in Springboro, Ohio, the son of Oral and Evelyn



Saunders, who preceded him in death. He graduated from



Lebanon High School in 1958 and went on to further education, receiving a B.S. degree from Ohio Northern University and a M.Ed. degree from Xavier University. One of his great joys in life was playing basketball, football and baseball in high school and college. In 1962 he moved to Hillsboro, OH, where he taught Industrial Arts and coached football and



basketball. In 1965 he moved to Fairborn, OH, and was a teacher, coach and athletic director. Jim was at different times a member of Fairborn Jaycees and Fairborn Rotary and the Greene Country Club. He also was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn for 56 years and served as a Deacon and Elder. He was especially proud to serve the community as a Bath Township Trustee for 27 years. Jim



enjoyed traveling with friends and playing golf became his



favorite sport in his later years. He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, Paula (Oswald), and for 26 years they



enjoyed spending winters in their Indialantic, Florida, ocean condo. Besides Paula, he is survived by his beloved brother Gerald (Sandy) and his three sons of whom he was so proud: Todd (Donna), Chet and Quinn (Heather). He was the grandfather of six: James Saunders, Moriah (Eddie) Alvarado, Colin



Saunders, Kaitlyn Saunders, Aeriel Saunders, and Maia



Saunders. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Arryana, Lylah, Todd and Max. Jim cherished his special



relationships with Gerald and Sandy and their family, his



sisters-in-law Diane Harrelson and Kae Velmeden and their families, and some very special long-time friends. He died



after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, but he always said he was grateful for a long and happy life with those he loved so much. Visitation, Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Pastor Joe Hinds officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.hoskinsfh.com