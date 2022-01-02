SCALZO, Mary Jo



Age 71, of Springboro, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Mary Jo was born on December 3, 1950, in Wheeling, WV, to the late Edward J. and



Eleanor (nee Gompers) Hannel. She graduated from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and earned her BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Dayton. Dr. Scalzo served in both public and



non-public school systems for forty-one years, as a teacher, principal, curriculum director, and superintendent. Twenty-one of those years were devoted to the Oakwood City Schools where she retired as superintendent in 2013. Mary Jo finished off her impressive career as the Executive Director at High Aims, a consortium of 30+ public school districts in southwest Ohio from 2013-2018. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro. She also belonged to the Association of Supervision and Curriculum, Buckeye



Association of School Administrators, the Oakwood Rotary Club, and sat on the University Of Dayton Board Of Trustees. She enjoyed tennis and golf and was an avid UD Flyers basketball fan. Mary Jo loved traveling to Amelia Island, FL, during the winter and made memories on several European cruises in between her Sudoku puzzle sessions. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Rick; beloved dogs, Boz and



Kendall; sisters, Kathy Mulshine (nee Hannel) and Judy Josselyn (nee Hannel); 6 nieces and nephews, David (Renee) Mulshine, Barbara (Mike) Keefe (nee Mulshine), Maggie (Craig) Frye (nee Mulshine), Sara (Kyle) O'Hara (nee Mulshine), Meagan Josselyn, and Ryan (Hilary) Josselyn; 9 great-nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM on January 8, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic



Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro. Inurnment will be at



Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. A Celebration of Mary Jo's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio's Hospice and Kettering Home Care for their excellent care of Mary Jo. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jo's name to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or SICSA, 8172



Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com