SCEARCE, Kenneth

SCEARCE, Kenneth "Kenny"

74, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Franklin and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle. Kenny served in the United States Navy and retired from Monsanto. He was a lifelong Franklin Wild Cat Fan and spent many years as a flight instructor. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Katy; grandson, Gavin; sister, Sharon (Terry) Stewart; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bassie and Geraldine (Byrnes) Scearce; and his brother, Larry. A gathering will be held from 3 – 3:45 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Ave, Carlisle. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE

Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

