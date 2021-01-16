SCHAEFER, Paul Edward



Paul Edward Schaefer, 85, passed away January 7, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona, into the loving hands of God. Paul was born in Kingstown, Rhode Island, to Leo and Magdalen Schaefer on November 14, 1935. He resided in Kettering, Ohio, from 1945 to 1975. He attended Fairmont High School & the University of Dayton. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Schaefer, daughter and husband Edward and Sandra Rodreguiz of Arizona, brother and sister-in-law, L. Vernon & Fredricka Schaefer, and sisters Christine Kane of Kettering, Ohio, and Mary and husband Lonnie Upton of Arizona.



