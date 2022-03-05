Schafer, Linda

SCHAFER (Kidd), Linda L.



Age 78, of Centerville, died Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born February 22, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, and married



Jerry Schafer June 7, 1961. She graduated from Sinclair



Community College, and attended Wright State University. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville since 1991. She was employed by CACI from 1982 until her



retirement in 2015. Linda was preceded in death by her



parents, Lawrence and Louise Kidd, and one son, Jeffrey



Schafer. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; one daughter and son-in-law, Greg and Lisa Moseman of Miamisburg; four grandchildren, Timothy Beal and wife Shannon, Kyle Beal and wife Maria, Shauna (Moseman) Rowlett (Luke) and Zachary Moseman; and 5 great-grandchildren, Ella, Emily, Tucker,



Matthew and Lilah. Funeral Service will be 11 am Monday, March 7, 2022, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave Centerville, Ohio 45459. Pastor Julie Reuning-Scherer



officiating. Burial in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30-11 am Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church's Pantry or to Habitat for Humanity. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

