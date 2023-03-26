X

Schaffner, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Schaffner (Beck), Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann (Beck) Schaffner formally of Vandalia, OH, passed away 3-18-23 in N. Fort Myers, Fla. She was born 3-5-33 in Dayton, OH. Daughter of the late Ira W. Beck and Donna J. (Adams) Beck. She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Charles H. Schaffner, son's Bob & wife Tracy, James and Richard. Grandchildren, Scott, Stacy, Randy and Kelly, Great grandchildren, Bonnie, Alex, Sam and Evan. Barbara, a long time resident of Vandalia, and co-owner with her husband Charles, of Schaffner's Nursery Garden Center for over 40 yrs, one of the oldest businesses in Vandalia. Barbara was a graduate of Fairview High School, member of a small bore rifle team and very active in local garden clubs. She was beloved by all who knew her.

Private ceremony will be held at a later date.

