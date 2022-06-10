SCHALNAT, Roger Guy



Age 82, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Roger was born October 16, 1939, in Dayton to



parents Walter E. and Margaret M. Schalnat who preceded him in death. His sister Sylvia J. Croop and brother, Walter E. Schalnat Jr. also preceded him in death.



Roger is survived by his wife, Theresa; children Guy (Ria) Schalnat of Kirkland, WA, Boyd Schalnat, Matthew (Tracey) San Diego, CA, Christopher (Trish) Schalnat of Beachwood, NJ, Kevin (Sarah) Schalnat of Springfield, Ohio, and Kim Schalnat-Roland (Lanny) and 6 grandchildren, Annie, Ethan, Granya, Connor, Lizzy and R.J.



Roger was an ordained minister for 57 years in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He served in various congregations throughout the Dayton area over the years as well as Graceworks formally Lutheran Social Services. For the last



several years, Roger was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dayton as well as their visitation minister. He was a financial planner and worked at Tudor Financial for many years. Roger is a member of the Dor-Wood Optimist Club. He is a great supporter of We Care Arts. Roger is an avid Indy Car race fan and attended the Indy 500 for 50 years.



A Visitation will take place Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45420. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM and a luncheon will follow the service at the church.



In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions in Roger's name may be made to We Care Arts, 3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio 45429. www.wecarearts.org.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the Schalnat family. Tobias



Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel.

