Schamel, Kathleen

Kathleen DeBrosse Schamel died July 6 after a brief illness at Morton F. Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Fla. She was 79.



A Dayton native, Schamel worked as a nurse practitioner in both Ohio and Florida and, for eight years, served as nursing director at Stillwater Center. She graduated from Julienne High School (1961) and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing (1964), then earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University (1969) and a master's at the University of Cincinnati (1982).



As a volunteer, Schamel led smoking cessation groups for the American Cancer Society and taught CPR classes for the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross. She provided outstanding medical information and nursing care for many relatives and friends.



She is survived by her DeBrosse siblings: Julie of Clearwater, Fla.; Richard (Jane) of Ruskin, Fla.; Thomas (Jean) of Beavercreek; and James of Cincinnati; sister-in-law Marion of Strongsville; eight nieces and nephews, and two grand nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 during an 11:30 luncheon at Walnut Grove Country Club, 5050 Linden Ave., Dayton 45432; followed Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459.



