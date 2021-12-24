SCHANTZ, Gwendolyn Iantha



Peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 12, 2021, due to respiratory failure. Gwen attended Concordia Lutheran Church from 1955 to 1973 and was a charter member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1973. She was baptized on April 14, 1927, and publicly confirmed her faith and trust in Jesus Christ by the rite of confirmation on April 6, 1941.



Gwen was born on March 13, 1927, in Brookston, Indiana. On January 5, 2008, Gwen married her loving husband William A. Schantz. She graduated from Brookston High School and



attended Purdue University in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Martha (Buss) Wagner, an aunt Vernita (Buss) North, and her sister-in-law Gail Archer. Gwen is survived by her loving niece Cathy Archer and



nephews Steve Archer and Phil Kashat.



Gwen has served in multiple spiritual community and church functions during her faith-filled life. She loved serving the Lord by serving others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Pavilion Fund. Gwen will be forever lovingly remembered by her husband and by those who were blessed to know her peaceful and caring countenance. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomer.com.

