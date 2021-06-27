SCHAPP, Ronald Fred



Ron, 86, of Montgomery, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2021, joining his much-loved wife Betsy, who preceded him in death on January 25, 2021. Ron was born on June 4, 1935, and grew up in St. Louis. He was a loving father to Ruth (Steve) Metsch, Renee (Alan) Thurman, and R. Joel (Vicki) Schapp, and proud Papa Ron to Kevin (Kristin) Thurman, Mark (Kelly) Thurman, Craig Metsch, Natalie Metsch and Brian Schapp. He was looking forward to the arrival of his first great-grandchild.



Faith, family and music filled Ron's life. Ever the continuous and curious learner, his professional career ended only last summer after a second 20-year successful career as a consultant, where he was able to combine his electrical engineering expertise and talent for teaching.



Together with Betsy, he sang in many church and secular choirs that afforded them opportunities to travel the world. Family and friends were the lucky beneficiaries of his woodworking talents, love of model trains and rides in his black 1948 Dodge, affectionately known as the Black Beauty. He remained interested in the world around him until the end of his life, with his wonderful sense of humor intact. He was a founding member of the OFGA (Old Farts Golf Association), a group of friends who played weekly.



Ron was an active supporter of his grandchildren as they grew up, always interested in supporting and attending their many interests and activities. A kid at heart, he decided at age 75 after two particularly memorable roller coaster rides with his grandchildren, that it was time to enjoy that activity as a spectator.



Reunited with Betsy in heaven, Ron with his beautiful tenor voice is surely joining her and the angels in singing praises to our Heavenly Father. His family is so thankful for the wonderful care he received from Twin Lakes staff and Hospice of Cincinnati in his final months before he joined her.



Visitation to be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 11 am to 1 pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati OH 45241, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati OH 45263-3597, https://29829.thankyou4caring.org.

