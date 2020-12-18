SCHATZ, Wayne W.



Age 80 of Hilliard, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 14, at Riverside Hospital. Preceded in death by his first wife Darlene Woodie Schatz and parents William and Eileen (Dent) Schatz. Survived by wife Karen Jo (Heaton) Schatz; daughter Katrina (Danny) Carroll and grandson Ryan Taylor; and sister Marla (Ken) Raffield. Graduate of North High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Worked at General Motors for over 30 years. He loved to travel and was a member of the Family Motor Coach Assn. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, December 21, at Schoedinger Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Dr. A private funeral service will be 2 pm Tuesday, December 22. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.Schoedinger.comGUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES AND ONLY 90 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, 2233 N Bank Dr, Columbus, OH 43220, in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.

