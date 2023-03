Schaub, Donna

Schaub (Reed), Donna Ray



Born October 22, 1943. Donna died peacefully surrounded by her children on March 9,2023.



She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford L Schaub, her parents Raymond and Ethel Reed and a brother Kenny L Reed.



Donna was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School and was an active member of her class alumni. Donna was also a member of Dartown United Methodist Church.



Donna is survived by her four children; Teddy(Sandy) Flynn, Lana(John) Crabtree, Janet(Shaw) Gage, Tim(Tina) Flynn. Her grandchildren Stevie, Lindsay and Nick Morrow, Raymond, Logan, and Kylie Flynn, Ian Doty, Sam and Sumner Gage. Two great granddaughters; Layla Elmlinger, and Raeliegh Flynn. Brothers Claude(Rachel) Reed, Phillip Reed.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.