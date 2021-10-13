SCHAURER, Deo D.



Age 91, of Phillipsburg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, by a grandson, Bradly Teaford Cowan, by a sister, Margy Kroplin and by



a baby brother, Donald Schaurer. He retired after 46 years as a pressman for the Dayton Daily News. He was a longtime member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. He was inducted into the Northmont Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1947 Phillipsburg Thunderbolts State Runner-up Basketball Team. Deo is survived by his 6 children, Ronnie Schaurer, Randy (Sandy) Schaurer, Becky (Chuck) Cowan, Renee (Mike) McPeck, Robbie (Shelley) Schaurer and Shelley (Curt) George; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, June (Bill) Hoover and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, Oct. 15 at the Happy Corner Church of the Brethren, 7037 Union Rd. Clayton, OH 45315, with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery near Phillipsburg. Visitation will be held 5-7pm Thu. Oct. 14 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. If desired, donations may be made to Happy Corner Church of the Brethren. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

