SCHEFFER, George Allan



George Allan Scheffer of Ocean Shores, WA, passed on September 26th, 2021, at Virgina Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. George was born on January 2nd, 1954, in Erie, PA, to George Leon Scheffer and Lois (Conn) Scheffer.



The family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where George graduated from Fairview High School in 1974. He met the love of his life Kathy J. Block in Dayton, Ohio, while Kathy was a student at Miami Valley School of Nursing in February, 1976. They were married in Sidney, Ohio, at the Methodist Church on June 4, 1977. George joined the Army in December 1977. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. He served in the Army and National Guard for 12 years. George retired from the Bethel School District, Spanaway WA, as a Nutrition Van Driver.



George served as assistant scout master for troop 692 at Camp Curran. George had many interests involving old cars, gun



collecting, gardening, casinos, buffets, Seattle Seahawks,



magazines and playing the lottery. He also enjoyed traveling and for the past two years, winter in Laughlin, NV.



George is preceded by father George Leon Scheffer, brother Paul Scheffer of WA, and brother-in-law James Block of OH. He is survived by his mother, Lois (Conn) Scheffer, wife, Kathy Scheffer, and children Joseph, Kelly, Daniel (Amber) Scheffer, and beloved grandson, Jericho James Scheffer. Sisters-in-law: Susy and Ronald DeLaet of OH, Peggy and Jack Wilson of NV, and Linda Huffman of KY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



George had a tender heart and was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He made friends easily and had a good sense of humor.



Arrangements by Edwards Memorial and Funeral Home, University Place, WA.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 13 at the Quinault Casino in Ocean Shores, WA.

