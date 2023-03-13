Schellenbach, James Michael



Age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1945 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Louis J. and Doris Mary (Vogt) Schellenbach. He was educated in St. Stephen School, graduating from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1963 and Cincinnati Barber College in 1964. On April 24, 1964, in St. Ann Church he married Marilyn B. Gleason. Jim was a barber at Valleydale Barber Shop since 1966, retiring in 2012. He was a member of North Fairfield Baptist Church, F &AM Nova Caesarea Harmony Lodge #2, Cincinnati Scottish Rite, Past Master 1978  1980, Citizens on Patrol for Butler County Sheriff, Hamilton Welcome Center and Queen City Hospice Volunteer. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Monica (David) Lawrence, Sherry (Kurt) Larson, Jeanne (Bob) Gapinski, Leah (Adam) Bush and Jill Brewer; grandchildren, Michelle (Mark), Rebecca (Luke), Erik, Brett, Zack, Jake, Ben, Nick, Mallory, Mason, Lainey, Donald, Seth, Tyrece, Caleb and Kaleel; 2 great-grandchildren Luke and Alaina; siblings, Daniel (JoAnne) Schellenbach, Ann (Greg) Renneker, Carol (Jim) Coggin, Thomas (Joe) Schellenbach, Mary Clare Schellenbach, Linda (Jeff) Wyler, Ed (Debbie) Schellenbach, Alan (Belinda) Schellenbach, Paula (Ingram) Collett, Julie (Terry) Duncan, Phillip (Donna) Schellenbach and Ted (Mari) Schellenbach; also many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Services at 11:30 am at North Fairfield Baptist Church 6853 Gilmore Road, Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Wilson, officiating. Private family burial will take place on Friday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center or charity of choice. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

