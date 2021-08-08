SCHERRER, Robert

SCHERRER, Jr.,



Robert David "Bob"



Robert "Bob" David Scherrer Jr., died at his home in



Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 30, 2021. Bob was born in Hamilton on August 16, 1948, to Robert Sr. and Dorothy (Eicher) Scherrer. He graduated from Taft High School in 1966 and then attended the Ohio



College of Applied Science. Bob was an expert woodworker with a true gift for design and extraordinary problem-solving skills. He owned his own business for many years, Quality Home Improvements. Whether he was working for himself or someone else, he used his many gifts to blend beauty and function. Even after he retired, he continued to find joy and satisfaction in woodwork and home improvement, as hobbies. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert "David" Scherrer III; his father, Robert David Scherrer Sr.; his mother, Dorothy (Eicher) Scherrer; his niece, Jennifer Natali, and his brothers-in-law, Bob Natali and Keith Dorrel. Bob is survived by his daughter, Andrea (Greg) Scherrer of Phoenix, AZ; his sisters, Mary Ann Dorrel of Okeana, OH, and Linda Natali of Columbus, OH; his cousin, Peggy Scherrer Robinson of



Hamilton, OH; his niece, Beth Natali of Columbus, OH; his nephew, Matt (Johnna) Natali of Grain Valley, MO; and a group of friends that he has been close with since high school. The family will hold a private memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name and memory of his son, David Scherrer, to the Talawanda High School Athletic Department, 5301 University Park Blvd.,



Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences are available at



