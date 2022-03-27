SCHIMER, John F. "Jack"



87, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Traditions of Beavercreek. He was born on August 16, 1934, in Winona, MN, to George and Dorothy (Shultz) Schimer. Jack will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He graduated from Fairmont High school in 1952, proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy and retired from Kastle Electric Co. after 31 years. Jack continued to serve his community as a volunteer at his beloved Hospice of Dayton for nearly 20 years. He was also a member of the USS Intrepid CVA-11 Former Crew Members Association and the Korean War Veterans Association. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Ann (Butler) in 2008;



siblings, Terry Schimer, George Schimer and Carlyn Roberts. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Terri) Schimer, Gerald



"Jerry" (Cindy) Schimer and Michael (Heather) Schimer; grandchildren, Benjamin Schimer, Jessica (Drew) Gibson, Aaron Schimer, Margaret (Drew) Brackman and Gabriel Schimer; great-grandchildren, Levi Schimer and Henry Gibson; sister Patricia Foster. Private services will be held at a later date. Jack would love nothing more than any donations be made in his name to Hospice of Dayton.

