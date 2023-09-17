Schirmer , Mark



Mark Schirmer, age 61, passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Jerry N. and Charlene Schirmer.



Mark is survived by his son Tim (Melissa) Schirmer; siblings Michael, Kevin (Jamie), and Julie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mark graduated from Chaminade Julienne HS in 1981. He was employed by the City of Dayton Water Department for 29 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 25 at 11am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St, Dayton, OH 45410. Visitation will be held the night prior from 4 to 6 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Mark will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Mark to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com