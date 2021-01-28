SCHLANGEN, Timothy Michael



Timothy Michael Schlangen passed away on January 25, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center with his wife and family beside him. Tim's humor, faith, kindness, and love of music filled his life for 52 years. His warmth would remain with people not just in those moments, but for the rest of their lives. Tim led a happy life as a loving husband and father. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He attended St. Anthony Grade School, Chaminade-Julienne High School, and the University of Dayton where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's



Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. His career began at



Delphi Moraine and he was currently employed at BWI which brought about his love for travel. Tim met his wife Jennifer through mutual friends, and they were married in October 2011. Together they traveled frequently throughout Europe. In addition to traveling, they spent most of their time with friends and family. He also had a strong passion for Flyer



Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. Tim loved coaching his sons in baseball and basketball as well as dancing in the



Nutcracker with his daughter. Tim was his kids' biggest fan and could often be seen on the sidelines of a game, meet or dance performance. He loved helping his boys with home projects teaching them how to play the guitar and valuable life lessons. Tim loved his four children unconditionally. Tim is survived by his four children whom he loved unconditionally: Trevor Schlangen (Allie), Joseph Schlangen, Emma Kate Kawaja, and Benjamin Kawaja and his faithful friend Gracie. He is survived by his loving wife Jennifer (Holthaus), his devoted parents Gerald and Patricia Schlangen, siblings Marianne Sperry (Andy), John Schlangen (Janine) and Rebecca Grajeda (Chico), and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, he was blessed with an abundance of friends who he equally loved. Tim had a deep faith and was a longtime



parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church, serving as a coach and choir member. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be held from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Masks are required along with social distance protocols. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church of Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St. Albert the Great choir. Condolences and memories can be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

