Schlembach, Josephine Marie
Josephine Marie (Winkeljohann) Schlembach, 94, passed August 9, 2024. Born February 15, 1930, to August and Marie Winkeljohann in Hamilton, Ohio. Married to Gottfried K. Schlembach in 1953 who proceeded in her in death.
A memorial mass will be held on September 7th, 11:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a reception following.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary and where condolences can be shared with family.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Dublin
5980 Perimeter Dr.
Dublin, OH
43017