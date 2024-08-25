Schlembach, Josephine

Aug 25, 2024
Schlembach, Josephine Marie

Josephine Marie (Winkeljohann) Schlembach, 94, passed August 9, 2024. Born February 15, 1930, to August and Marie Winkeljohann in Hamilton, Ohio. Married to Gottfried K. Schlembach in 1953 who proceeded in her in death.

A memorial mass will be held on September 7th, 11:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with a reception following.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary and where condolences can be shared with family.

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Dublin

5980 Perimeter Dr.

Dublin, OH

43017

https://www.schoedinger.com

