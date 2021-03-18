X

Schliesman, Juanita

SCHLIESMAN, Juanita

Age 83, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on May 17, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Maggie (Cope) Woods. She was employed for seventeen years as the accounting clerk at the Kroger in Oxford. Juanita was a member of Des Fleurs Garden Club. She is survived by her daughter,

Karen Warman; one grandson, Jason (Emily) Keesler; one great-grandson, Jaelin Keesler; one brother, Vernon Woods; and one sister, Margie Huffman. Private visitation and funeral are being held by the family with burial following in Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at


